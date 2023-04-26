You might be a ‘Jersey guy’ if …

How would you describe a "Jersey Guy"? For me, the first word that comes to mind is "attitude." When you live in New Jersey, you need attitude. We spent years taking crap from people from New York and Philadelphia until they moved here and learned what we're all about. Maybe that's why we curse more than in any other state.

But if you're looking to best describe a "Jersey Guy" try these traits:

If you're favorite three letters of the alphabet are "WTF" You may be a Jersey Guy

If you think the state bird is the middle finger, you may be a Jersey Guy

If you use the F-bomb as an adjective for ever noun in existence, you may be a Jersey Guy

If someone pumps your gas, you may be a Jersey Guy

If you realize your pension isn't what you thought it was, you may be a Jersey Guy

If you pay to park to go to the beach, you may be a Jersey Guy

If you pay to go on the beach, you may be a Jersey Guy

If you smell something that reminds you of Exit 13, you may be a Jersey Guy

You have a definite opinion of Bruce Springsteen that is rooted in your youth and may or may not frustrate you now, you may be a Jersey Guy

You lead with your attitude and it's that same attitude that propels you to do things you never thought possible. You may be a Jersey Guy!

Here are some from my social media when asked to describe a "Jersey Guy":

Anybody that was from Union City

Robert Pisani

Can't argue with that

Depends... country or city?? There is a huge difference

Butch Budai

There is, but both are better than anywhere else.

Not a New Yorker, Not a Philadelphian, but go outside of the area and you’re mistaken for one or the other.

Evan Grollman

Maybe at one time, but not anymore. Now, Jersey Guys outshine their counterparts; especially in the media.

An aggressive, loud tough guy

Nick Palumbo Sr.

The dude who has red plaid flannel blue jeans and smokes Marlboro reds. Also uses f*ck after every other word.

James Kellerman

Understands a Jersey Girl and deals with it.

Eric Barash

That isn't easy!

Dangerous driver.

Dennis Ramakis

High black socks with wing tips and shorts

Scott Soffen

They know how to properly 'fist pump'

Eddie Molina

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

