You haven’t seen rich until you’ve seen this NJ home for sale

There's a home for sale in Essex County, well, mansion actually, and the ask of $7.2 million is a steal in my opinion considering all you get.

First of all, you get 12,000 square feet. It's four stories with 8 bedrooms, 9 full baths and 3 half baths. It's in the gorgeous Park Ridge Estates neighborhood of Cedar Grove. It's a gated home with a circular driveway and in the center of that circle is an ornate fountain.

Custom built in 1990 with a limestone exterior and terra cotta roof, the home has a stunning view of the New York City skyline.

“When you walk in the foyer, you just stop because you see the view of the city with the whole curved wall of windows,” says Christine Frosini, the listing agent with Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. "It’s like a light show at night right in front of you is the full skyline.”

It has its own gym. It has its own movie theater. Outside the home is a pool whose pool house has a full kitchen. There is a sports court that could be used for basketball, tennis or something else. A fire pit. A koi pond. A meditation garden.

Take a look inside this palace and tell me this luxury isn’t worth every penny of $7.2 million.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Your curb appeal.

Zillow Zillow loading...

This is what you see when you walk in.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I'll hang in this living room, I'll enjoy this chandelier, but I'm not cleaning these windows.

Zillow Zillow loading...

How inviting does this bedroom feel?

Zillow Zillow loading...

Or that tub?

Zillow Zillow loading...

The view from a balcony.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Oh count me in!

Zillow Zillow loading...

Cheers!

Zillow Zillow loading...

Would I still be allowed to watch dumb movies like “Hot Rod” and “Step Brothers” in a theater this nice?

Zillow Zillow loading...

That pool we mentioned.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Just…wow.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Imagine being here at night.

So now you've seen rich. Honestly, while most of us will never be able to have a $7.2 million home, this one feels like a bargain.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey