Teen drowns in illegal NJ swimming spot known has Devil’s Hole
💧 Police were called shortly after a regular patrol of Devil's Hole area
💧 A teen died at the swimming hole in 2014
💧 The township prohibited swimming in 2018
CEDAR GROVE — A 16-year-old teen died after swimming in an off-limits swimming hole called "Devil's Hole" on Saturday evening.
Shortly after police said they went to the swimming area in the Peckman River in Cedar Grove's Community Park on a regular patrol a 911 call was received about a swimmer who failed to surface in the water.
A number of first responders and dive teams from Cedar Grove and surrounding towns were called to the scene. The teen was located and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The identity of the teen was not disclosed.
An 'attractive nuisance'
Swimming is not permitted per a local ordinance implemented in 2018 because of rocky ledges and jagged rocks under the surface plus a powerful current. A teen drowned in 2014 at the swimming hole which police have described as an "attractive nuisance."
Sewage entering the river, which is a tributary of the Passaic River, is also a concern, Patch reported in 2018.
A CBS New York report in 2017 said large numbers of teens will come to Devil's Hole after seeing video on social media.
