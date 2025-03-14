Even if you are not a foodie, you can enjoy samples and tastings of Asbury Park’s finest restaurants. It is a fantastic way to spend an afternoon.

The 12th annual Asbury Park Restaurant Tour is scheduled for April 27, 2025. It is an event that is hosted by the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce.

The event will include bites, samples, and demos not only at restaurants but lounges, café juice bars and other tasty Asbury Park destinations.

Registration will be on April 27th at Kennedy Park, which is on the corner of Cookman and Grand avenues, and the event will begin at noon. You will receive your wristband and map of all the restaurants that will be participating in the Taste at that time.

The Chamber of Commerce has thought of it all. This is a self-guided food tour, so you pick the restaurants; some are a short walking distance of the registration. There is a shuttle bus to take you around to other restaurants all over Asbury Park to make your food experience easier.

Just a note, people ask if you can go back to the same restaurant twice. The answer is no. There are 1,500 people who are welcome to join the tour, so the Commerce feels that there needs to be a chance for everyone to sample each food outlet.

Another event is the “Secret Word” contest. Collect the secret word at 15 restaurants and you can be entered into a drawing to win a special prize.

The cost of the event is $60 and is non-refundable with no group discounts.

Enjoy the culinary offerings that Asbury Park has to offer.

