You can still get fresh produce from these NJ farmers markets

If you’re starting to get a little bummed out with the days getting shorter, you can still feel like there’s a little bit of spring or summer in the air when you pick up some wonderful fresh fruit and vegetables from New Jersey’s favorite farmers markets.

And well, it’s true that the season for the most part is coming to a close.

If you’re panicking about the farm stands packing up for winter, don’t worry—we’re still good. New Jersey is basically the food capital of the Northeast. We’ve got more markets than most people can even visit in a season.

Sure, it’s the end of harvest season, but you can still snag farm-fresh everything right through November and in a few spots all year round. Here’s where you can keep filling those baskets:

So keep those reusable bags ready; New Jersey’s got you covered on farm-fresh all the way through the season.

Find out more information here.

