Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see

While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky.

Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job.

Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann Adams have been putting together extensive Halloween displays for a long time and have decided to transform their front yard which is located at 948 US-206, Bridgewater, NJ again this year.

Last year the couple decorated their backyard into a mini spooky theme park, but it was only available to ticket holders. This year the decorations are for anyone to see.

This is nothing like your typical display, as the couple planted seeds into skeletons that produced Bam Boo Berry, Snozzberries, Creepy Carrots, Three-Headed Lettuce, Marshmallow Grass, and Rotten Bananas.

The garden has continued to grow throughout the month and starting October 22nd, the public is welcome to stop by and interact with the spooky garden.

In addition to the Halloween display, the couple will also be accepting sock donations in honor of Jim Adams’ late mother who used to donate socks to the homeless during Halloween time.

They will be personally delivering all donations to the recipients and hope to keep the memory of Jim’s mom alive.

You must bring a donation in order to check out this amazing display, so you may as well pick out a fun pair of socks!

You can also head over to 13Skeletons.com to learn more about the couple and the story behind their Halloween decorations.

