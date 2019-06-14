Year after baby’s death, NJ cops say meth mom suffocated son

WINSLOW — A year after a toddler was found dead on his family's front lawn, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office has charged his mother with murder.

Heather Reynolds, 41, a resident of the township's Sicklerville section, was arrested Thursday after a grand jury handed up indictments.

Prosecutors had presented the panel with the post-mortem examination of the toddler's body. The medical examiner determined that the cause of the child’s death was asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.

Reynolds is facing trial on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree child endangerment, third-degree possession of methamphetamine and third-degree hindering arrest.

The 2 1/2-year-old boy was identified by family as Axel Jayce Reynolds. He was found dead before noon on May 10, 2018, on the front lawn of the Gloucester Township home.

A vigil was held in December on what would have been his second birthday, according to NJ.com coverage of the event. NJ.com said about 70 people gathered at a park in Gloucester Township, including Reynolds. She told NJ.com that she hoped that whoever was responsible would be charged soon.

Reynolds' husband died in November, according to his obituary.

She is being held at the Camden County Jail awaiting a detention hearing. New Jersey 101.5 could not contact her attorney on Friday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5