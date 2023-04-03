🔴 WrestleMania comes to the City of Brotherly Love in 2024

PHILADELPHIA — Chokeslams, headlocks, and all the moves in between. Be sure to mark your calendars!

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, PHL Sports, and the WWE have announced that WrestleMania 40 is coming to the City of Brotherly Love in 2024.

Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

WrestleMania is not just a two-day event, however. It’s a weeklong celebration. Other events will include Friday Night SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Center, as well as other fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

In addition, WWE will also host community outreach events, including hospital visits, and Be A STAR bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the region.

“Philadelphia is excited to host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years,“ said Gregg Caren, presidnet and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The WWE said WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event over the last 10 years.

In fact, in April 2022, more than 156,350 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries attended WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium, setting a record $206.5 million economic windfall for the Dallas/Arlington Texas region, according to the WWE.

“We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

He added that the week-long events planned for 2024 will help put a global spotlight on Philly and hopefully make a major impact on the local economy.

WrestleMania 2023 took place on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

More information on WrestleMania 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field will be announced in the near future.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

