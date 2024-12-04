Wow! The most Christmassy place to visit in NJ this season

Living in New Jersey, we have so many places that are so close to us, that we tend to take them for granted. When it comes to something like Smithville, that’s a shame, especially this time of year. It’s something that is not to be missed for the holidays.

Did you even know that there’s an adorable small open-air shopping village in South Jersey? If you’re like me, you just love those little spots where you can walk around, drink a hot cup of coffee and feel the holiday mood.

Smithville in Galloway Township is indeed such a place. It’s a shopping wonderland with tons of kiosks filled with gots and souvenirs and gives you the feeling that you’re in a winter fairyland.

I brought my kids to Smithville when they were small and I remember thinking that I had to go back soon. It’s so much fun to walk around in the fairytale-like ambiance that Smithville has.

Here you can find some original presents, taste some delicious food and chill out in the open air with your friends.

The village has this storybook-like feel, especially during Christmas time.

For traditional family holiday fun, this is a great choice. They also have valet service which makes the whole process even more convenient, and helpful in case of a crowded holiday season situation.

The shops are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but you don't have to rush because the view of the village at night when the lights are on is beautiful.

It is so lovely and it is definitely one of the best places to be during the Christmas season. Smithville may turn into your new family tradition during the Christmas season!

