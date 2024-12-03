The 12 best places for Indian food in NJ

New Jersey is a food lover’s paradise, especially for those with adventurous palates. With a vibrant Indian community and culinary scene, the Garden State offers some of the best Indian food you’ll find outside the subcontinent.

After diving into Reddit threads packed with recommendations (and opinions as fiery as the spices themselves), I’ve compiled a list of must-try Indian restaurants in New Jersey. These picks come straight from locals who know their paneer from their pakoras.

First up, Edison is the undisputed hub for Indian food. Favorites include Moghul Express, known for its Indo-Chinese dishes like Gobi Manchurian, and Saravana Bhavan, a go-to for authentic South Indian vegetarian meals.

For a more upscale experience, check out Aarzu in Monroe or Samudhra in Franklin Park, both serving elevated takes on traditional Indian cuisine.

Heading to Jersey City? You can’t go wrong with Sapthagiri, Rasoi, or Shri Ganesh Dosa House, which are all within walking distance of each other and cater to every craving, from dosas to biryanis.

Meanwhile, Ming II in Morristown serves incredible Indo-Chinese fare, and Spicy Affair in Swedesboro proves South Jersey can hold its own.

Hidden gems in Indian dining

Head to Kochi in East Windsor for a family-owned touch and Bombay River in Red Bank for consistently delicious dishes.

Surprisingly, one of the best-kept secrets is Shell Food Mart — yes, inside a gas station in Milford. It may sound unconventional, but Redditors rave about the food and the warmth of the owners.

Whether you’re after street food vibes, buffet-style spreads, or fine dining, New Jersey’s Indian restaurants deliver. With so many options representing diverse regions of India, even the pickiest eaters will find something to love.

So, why not start exploring? Your next favorite spot might just be a dosa-away.

