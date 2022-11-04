World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey

Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars.

The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide.

nobuatlanticcity via Facebook nobuatlanticcity via Facebook loading...

Caesars describes Nobu as

“the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for pioneering a new style of Japanese cuisine. Guests may enjoy cocktails at the bar with sweeping ocean views, or watch chefs craft their specialty dishes at the sushi bar. The menu features Nobu Matsuhisa's signature dishes such as the Black Cod Miso and Rock Shrimp Tempura as well as other unique dishes that offer a memorable dining experience.”

Matsuhisa told Forbes.com

“I was also very excited to bring Nobu to Atlantic City because it attracts millions of visitors each year. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. People come here for good food and entertainment and that is what we hope to provide.”

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

Matsuhisa said that the Atlantic City restaurant will be the only Northeast location with an ocean view, a feature accentuated by floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at the Atlantic. Also, the proximity to the water,

“…allows us to incorporate some of the seasonal fish found off the waters of New Jersey into our menu, like the Big Eye tuna found in September, fluke in the summer and a local Tilefish or Amadai that we serve with a savory black bean miso sauce.”

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

Mini fish tacos

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

One of their signature dishes is the sashimi

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

The “Spinach salad of your dreams”

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

Sushi in sake cups

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

Matcha Lime Cheesecake

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

A selection of their famous sushi

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

Finely chopped Toro Tartare with onion and garlic, set in wasabi soy sauce, accompanied by Imperial caviar & chives.

@nobuatlanticcity via Instagram @nobuatlanticcity via Instagram loading...

Bento Box dessert — Valrhona Dark Chocolate Fondant paired with Imperial Matcha Gelato.

