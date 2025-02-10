Worker sues boss for lying, and wins — NJ Top News
Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:
⬛ Eagles spoil Chiefs' three-peat bid, win Super Bowl 40-22
https://nj1015.com/eagles-spoil-chiefs-three-peat-bid-win-super-bowl-40-22/
It wasn’t even close.
DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Sweat tormented Mahomes and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship.
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push to earn Super Bowl MVP honors, and Vic Fangio's defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn't need much from Saquon Barkley.
⬛ 6 things to know about New Jersey's next winter storm
Winter 2024-25 has felt very busy so far. There have been nine storms that dropped at least two inches of snow/sleet somewhere in New Jersey. (Plus a few more icing events and minor snow storms.) Plus, it has been excessively cold, resulting in the state's coldest January in a decade.
However, we have very little to show for this hyperactive season. Season-to-date snowfall is running about six inches below normal for most of the state. January was New Jersey's third driest on record. Yes, we have shoveled and plowed and salted — but many are still craving some real snow before winter wraps up.
⬛ Body of missing NJ mom found in Middlesex park, officials say
MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — The family of a Central Jersey woman is grieving after her body was found in a park this weekend.
On Friday afternoon, Middlesex Borough police put out an alert about a missing local woman.
Jennifer Panek, 38, of Middlesex had last been seen near Cook and Marlborough Avenues. Authorities searched Friday night but couldn't find her.
Then on Saturday, police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about "suspicious items" in Haverstick Park, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
⬛ My boss told me to cheat, NJ dispatcher claims in $225K lawsuit
SOUTH RIVER — A former dispatcher in Central Jersey who claimed he lost his job because he wanted to play by the rules has settled a lawsuit for $225,000.
Matthew Grekoski, of Toms River, was fired as a South River dispatcher in December 2020 just a week before Christmas. The borough of around 16,000 residents has its own full-time dispatchers.
Grekoski filed a lawsuit against the borough in Superior Court in Middlesex County in 2021. John Paff with TransparencyNJ.com first reported on the settlement.
⬛ How NJ athletics will implement Trump transgender order
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that immediately bans transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports but the impact on New Jersey athletes is not yet clear.
The order, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” gives federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth.
The NJSIAA said its current transgender policy aligns with prior federal guidelines and current state law and will “closely monitor updates” on the potential impact of Trump’s order.
