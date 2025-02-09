Body of missing NJ mom found in Middlesex park, officials say

🔴 Woman was reported missing near New Jersey park

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — The family of a Central Jersey woman is grieving after her body was found in a park this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Middlesex Borough police put out an alert about a missing local woman.

Jennifer Panek, 38, of Middlesex had last been seen near Cook and Marlborough Avenues. Authorities searched Friday night but couldn't find her.

Then on Saturday, police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about "suspicious items" in Haverstick Park, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

When officers got there, they found Panek's body. She was declared dead at the scene.

Grieving family asks for help

Panek is mourned by her husband and two children, according to a GoFundMe created by her sister-in-law Angelique Panek Martinez.

The GoFundMe looks to cover funeral costs and help her family as they take time to grieve.

According to Martinez, Panek suffered from postpartum anxiety and depression after the birth of her daughter last August.

"This is a medical condition that does not get spoken about enough! Unfortunately, it’s also a disease that has left her family now grieving," Martinez said.

Authorities have not said how Panek died. An autopsy report is expected from the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

