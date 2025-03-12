💥 A teen bicyclist is killed in a crash

WOODLAND PARK — A Passaic County high school student is dead after colliding with a car while riding a bicycle on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on March 10, Woodland Park police responded to the area of Rose Place and McBride Avenue on a report of a bicycle-motor vehicle crash, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Woodland Park Chief of Police Luigi DeLuca.

The bicyclist, a 14-year-old boy, was riding in between traffic when the juvenile slammed into the rear passenger door of a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE, the prosecutor's office said. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercedes driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the authorities.

The Borough of Woodland Park has identified the boy as Nicola Colangelo, a student at Passaic Valley High School.

“Nicola was a cherished member of our community, a lifelong resident of Woodland Park. As the oldest of three, he was a pillar of love and support for his brother and sister. He was one of us, having grown up within our local schools, participated in our summer camps, and engaged in our sports programs, most notably travel basketball and freshman football,” wrote Mayor Tracy Kallert in a letter.

The mayor went on to say that Nicola had a laughter and a smile that were gifts to those who were fortunate to know him. He had an extraordinary ability to bring joy to everyone around him.

She extended her deepest condolences to the Colangelo family and asked the community to come together to lend their kindness and support.

A crisis team has been sent to Passaic Valley High School to help students and staff with the grieving process.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO.

