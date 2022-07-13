Woodbridge, NJ teen sentenced (and named publicly) for bringing gun to school

WOODBRIDGE — Despite prosecutors demanding a tough penalty against a 16-year-old boy who brought a loaded handgun to his high school, a Superior Court judge took a softer approach.

The teen was sentenced to years' probation on June 30.

Prosecutors had argued for a two-year jail sentence.

Malachi Parcells was sentenced as a juvenile, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The identieis of juvenile offenders are usually protected but in this case, authorities released his name because it was a serious enough offense.

On March 28, Woodbridge police responded to JFK High School in the Iselin section on a report that a student was in possession of a handgun.

After police were alerted that Parcells had the firearm in a fanny pack, the teen was searched and found with a loaded 9 mm handgun, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Parcells pleaded guilty on June 24 to unlawful possession of a weapon. He had been charged with the adult equivalent offenses of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree possession of a weapon in a school.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

