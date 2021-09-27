Woodbridge, NJ teacher charged with faking doctor’s note on masks

(Getty Stock)

WOODBRIDGE — A public school gym teacher is facing criminal charges after prosecutors said she faked a doctor's note so that she would not have to wear a mask at work.

Gayle Hadley, 53, of Toms River, was arrested and charged on Thursday with falsifying medical records and uttering, both fourth-degree counts.

Hadley submitted a forged doctor's letter on Sept. 8 in which she claimed a made-up medical exemption from the mask policy held by Woodbridge Public Schools and the state, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone,

Uttering is when someone tries to pass off a forged document "as genuine" to another party.

She has been a physical education teacher at Lynn Crest Elementary School 22 in the Colonia section of the township, according to the school's website.

It was not immediately clear on Monday afternoon if Hadley remained in that position or was suspended.

The Woodbridge Schools Superintendent declined to comment on the matter on Monday.

A Twitter account with the handle "GHadleyPE" shared a profile link to Hadley's district teacher page, which was not active on Monday.

The account previously shared an online petition aimed at getting schools in Hadley's hometown of Toms River to make masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year.

7 reasons why you need to kill the spotted lanternflies infesting NJ

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries

There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: COVID-19 Coronavirus, Crime, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Toms River, Woodbridge
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top