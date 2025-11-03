🔪 A 63-year-old man is accused of stabbing his partner to death inside their Iselin home.

🚨 Police say the defendant called 911 himself after the deadly attack.

⚖️ The accused served prison time for aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.

WOODBRIDGE — A 63-year-old man with a violent criminal past has been charged in his female partner's bloody killing.

Roosevelt Oglesby has been accused of stabbing 63-year-old Marianne Straley multiple times in the back of the head and neck.

They co-owned a home in the Iselin section of Woodbridge, according to property records.

Defendant called 911 to confess after attack

On Thursday at 9:56 A.M., Woodbridge Police received a 911 call.

Oglesby was the caller, telling police he had argued with the victim and stabbed her and that she was “done,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Straley has been stabbed multiple times in the back of the head and neck area, police said.

A knife covered in blood was recovered from the kitchen counter.

Read More: Edison man charged with murder after double stabbing at NJ home

Middlesex County arrest criminal charges East Brunswick A murder charge is filed in a Middlesex County stabbing. (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Repeat violent offender faces first-degree murder charge

Oglesby was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He has been registered with the state as a “tier two” moderate offender after time in prison for aggravated sex assault and kidnapping in a 1988 incident, in which he threatened the victim at knifepoint.

Oglesby was sentenced to 15 years, which included time served, in August 1991.

He was now being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Eric Manresa of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-602-7338 or Detective Olivia Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office at 732-745-8083.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom