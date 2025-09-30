🚨 Hillshire recalls 58 million pounds of Jimmy Dean & State Fair products

🚨 Wood may be embedded in the batter

🚨 Five customers reported injuries after eating recalled corn dogs and sausage sticks

The products made by Hillshire Brands have either the Jimmy Dean or State Fair brand name and were sold nationwide.

The affected packages have the establishment number “EST-582” or “P-894” printed on it and were manufactured between March 17, 2025, and September 26, 2025.

Hillshire in a statement said the company received complaints from customers including five who were injured. The company did not disclose the location of the consumer.

Two of the recalled products recalled by Hillshire (USDA)

Schools impacted, but not USDA lunch program

The products were sold by both retailers and to school districts and Department of Defense facilities nationwide. While the products were distributed to schools, it resulted from commercial sales and not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The company also urged customers to check their refrigerators and freezers. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Customers with questions can call Hillshire at 888-747-7611.

