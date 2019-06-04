Woman with dementia goes missing from Camden hospital

CAMDEN — A 73-year-old woman considered to be "endangered" has been missing since she left a Camden hospital early on Monday.

Camden County Metro Police said Susan Walker, who suffers from dementia, was spotted on video surveillance leaving Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Haddon Avenue about 5 a.m.

Walker, who is from Philadelphia, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, blue scrub pants, white shoes, and carrying a red bag. Police did not disclose why she was at the hospital.

Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden County Police Department at 856-757-7042.

