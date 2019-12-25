Woman struck, killed on NJ Transit light rail line

NJ Transit building in Newark (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

JERSEY CITY — A pedestrian was killed yesterday on NJ Transit Tracks at Exchange Place, according to the agency.

The agency identified the incident as a "trespasser fatality," the terminology it uses when someone is struck and killed on the tracks, as pedestrians aren't authorized to be there. The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was suspended between Liberty State Parkway and Newport Stations.

NJ.com reported Wednesday NJ Transit has identified the woman as Shannon Flood, 43, of Bloomingdale. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: NJ Transit
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top