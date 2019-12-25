Woman struck, killed on NJ Transit light rail line

JERSEY CITY — A pedestrian was killed yesterday on NJ Transit Tracks at Exchange Place, according to the agency.

The agency identified the incident as a "trespasser fatality," the terminology it uses when someone is struck and killed on the tracks, as pedestrians aren't authorized to be there. The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was suspended between Liberty State Parkway and Newport Stations.

NJ.com reported Wednesday NJ Transit has identified the woman as Shannon Flood, 43, of Bloomingdale. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

