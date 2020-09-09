Woman run over by her own parked car in Bridgewater, cops say

BRIDGEWATER — A 75-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by her own car Tuesday morning.

Police said Kathleen McAdams, of Piscataway, had parked her vehicle on a downhill grade. Somehow, the 1998 Ford Explorer ended up striking her.

Police were called about 10:16 a.m.to the parking lot on 9E Easy Street, the site of the Somerset County food bank.

McAdams later died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Police are asking for any witnesses to call township detectives at 908-722-4111 ext. 4162 or jkennedy@bridgewaterpd.com or anonymously at 877-660-4636.

