Woman killed in 10-car crash on Route 130 in Hamilton, NJ
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 76-year-old woman was killed in a 10-car crash on Route 130 in front of the Hamilton Marketplace shopping area on Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton police said John MacMillan, 62, of Edgewater Park, was traveling south on Route 130 around 1:50 p.m. when he failed to stop for a red light at Horizon Center Boulevard. As a result, he hit nine vehicles, police said.
One of the vehicles was driven by Frances Sgro, of Columbus, who was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where she was pronounced dead.
Hamilton police have not filed any charges in the crash.
Route 130 was closed for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon for an investigation, which also slowed traffic on nearby Route 195.
The crash was the third fatal crash in Mercer County in 2022, according to State Police records.
