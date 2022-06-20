Woman gets trapped in machine at NJ pet food factory

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Firefighters worked carefully but quickly to save a woman’s arm after it became impaled in a machine at her job.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. Thursday at Loving Pets, a pet food manufacturer.

The 54-year-old woman was standing on a portable stair and reached into the top of a machine to clear material inside, according to South Brunswick police. A rotating bar moved and she was impaled through her forearm.

Firefighters worked for 45 minutes to first disassemble the section where her arm was trapped. They then had to use several power cutters to remove the bar from the machine.

South Brunswick Firefighters work to free the a woman from a machine after her arm was impaled 6/16/22

Transporting from the workplace to the hospital

EMTs and paramedics then used a backboard to lower the woman from the stairs, place her on a stretcher and take her to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital to remove the bar from her arm.

South Brunswick fire Chief Scott Smith said the situation presented a number of unprecedented challenges.

"The worker was in an elevated position, so firefighters had to work from ladders to access the top of the machine where her arm was trapped. Due to the construction of the machine and limited access, we had to develop several plans and use a number of different manual and powered tools to free her arm," Scott said in a statement. "Everyone did a great job under tough conditions."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

