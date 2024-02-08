Woman complains about “grotesque” Xmas lights — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Outrage as new Jackson magazine bashes 'ugly' NJ Christmas lights
JACKSON — A township woman's complaints about her non-Jewish neighbors' "gaudy" and "grotesque" Christmas decorations are stirring up controversy in Ocean County.
Written by Jackson resident Bayla Brooks, the column published in the Dec. 7, 2023 edition of the Jackson Pulse details her first Christmas in her new neighborhood six years ago. Brooks wrote that she was bothered that, at the time, her neighbors were mostly non-Jewish and celebrated Christmas.
⬛ NJ county launches its own EMS to take on volunteer shortage
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County is standing up its own emergency medical services operation, to take on a shortage of volunteer EMTs and subpar response times.
Medstar, an initiative led by the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, handled its first call Monday morning out of Oakhurst and already has full- and part-time professionals ready to assist with existing volunteer EMS squads in the county.
⬛ NJ gas station worker faces gunman with just a squeegee
A Clifton gas station attendant chased off a robber with a squeegee Monday afternoon.
Kuljit Singh told NBC 4 New York he was outside the Delta station on Broad Street when a man asked for a cigarette. The man pulled out a gun and chased Singh toward the station's store.
Video shared by Singh shows him grabbing a squeegee in a container outside the store entrance and swinging at the robber, hitting him several times before he ran off.
⬛ Former NJ Gov. Christie considers another way to beat Trump
In his first interview since dropping out of the Republican presidential race former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is keeping the door open to re-entering the race as a third-party candidate.
It was among the topics the Republicans discussed with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in a sitdown aired the day his new book "What Would Reagan Do" was released. Before his recent run for the White House Christie was part of "ABC This Week" hosted by Stephanopoulos.
⬛ The most disturbing unsolved disappearances in New Jersey
Dozens of people are listed as missing in New Jersey.
Some may have been victims of foul play. Others may have run away.
Most vanished without a trace.
The FBI gets involved in the most vexing cases and when state and local law enforcement have exhausted all possible avenues of investigation.
Ten individuals are listed as missing and/or kidnapped by the FBI in Newark.
⬛ Cracking the NJ Lottery: These games are ready to pay out now
Not all lotto games are created equal, and some tickets sold in New Jersey have a much greater expected payout and higher odds of winning than others.
