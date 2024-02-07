Unsolved disappearances: The most disturbing cases in New Jersey

❔ 10 people are on the FBI's unsolved disappearances list

❔ Many of them are children

❔ Most vanished without a trace

Dozens of people are listed as missing in New Jersey.

Some may have been victims of foul play. Others may have run away.

Most vanished without a trace.

The FBI gets involved in the most vexing cases and when state and local law enforcement have exhausted all possible avenues of investigation.

Ten individuals are listed as missing and/or kidnapped by the FBI in Newark.

Some of these cases are modern day mysteries, while others date back to the 1960’s and 1970’s.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve these cases, please contact the FBI Newark Office at: (973) 792-3000

You can also submit an anonymous tip by following this link.

LIAM BIRAN

Disappeared: May 9, 2019

Last seen: Northern Italy

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

Liam Biran left the United States on April 8, 2019, to visit family in Israel, then to visit Italy’s wine country, then to visit France. He was traveling alone.

Liam was scheduled to take a flight from Paris, France, back to the United States on May 16, 2019, but he was not present on that flight.

His last known activity was on May 9, 2019, when a credit card he was known to use was used to purchase a train ticket from Turin, Italy, to the Aosta Valley, Italy. During his travels, Liam stayed in multiple hostels and became friendly with other travelers his age staying at those hostels.

Liam’s personal belongings were located in a remote location of the Aosta Valley, but he has not been seen nor heard from since May of 2019.

Prior to leaving for his trip, Liam lived in Jefferson, Louisiana, and worked in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He also spent time in New York, and had been living with his family in Marlboro, New Jersey

MAYUSHI BHAGAT

Disappeared: April 29, 2019

Last Seen: Jersey City, New Jersey

Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location or recovery Mayushi Bhagat.

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was last seen wearing colorful pajama pants and a black t-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019. She was attending the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in New York City, and was in the United States on an F1 Student Visa.

Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. She has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.

DULCE MARIA ALAVEZ

Disappeared: Monday, September 16, 2019

Last Seen: Bridgeton, New Jersey

Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez. Additional reward money may be available.

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

Dulce Maria Alavez, age 5, was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, September 16, 2019, while playing at the Bridgeton City Park behind Bridgeton High School in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a koala on the front, black and white pants with butterflies and flowers on them, and white dress sandals.

MARGARET ELLEN FOX

Disappeared: June 24, 1974

Last seen: Burlington, New Jersey

Reward: $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the subject(s) responsible for the disappearance of Margaret Ellen Fox.

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

Margaret Ellen Fox was last seen on June 24, 1974, after travelling by bus to meet with a man who called himself "John Marshall" and had advertised for a babysitting job.

Margaret was planning to go by bus to Mill and Main Streets in Mount Holly, New Jersey, to have an interview with this man about babysitting his young son.

The man's phone number was later traced to a pay phone in a local supermarket.

Margaret was seen getting on the bus in Burlington, New Jersey, at approximately 8:40 a.m. en route to Mt. Holly, but she has never been heard from again.

At the time of her disappearance, two of Margaret's top front right teeth were missing and she wore eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing jeans with a yellow patch on the knee, a blue blouse, a white and black checkered jacket, and brown sandals with a heel strap. She was also wearing a gold necklace with flowers and a blue stone, and a gold charm bracelet with a blue stone. Margaret was carrying an eyeglass case with a Huckleberry Hound design on it.

STEVEN ANDERSON and DAVID WILLIAMS

Disappeared: April 7, 1975

Last seen: New Lisbon, Burlington County, New Jersey

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

Steven Anderson, then age 17, and David Williams, then age 12, were reported missing from the New Lisbon State School, now called the New Lisbon Developmental Center, located in Burlington County, New Jersey, on April 7, 1975.

Both boys lived at the 1,896-acre center located off Route 72 in the New Jersey Pinelands.

attachment-MARK HIMEBAUGH (10) loading...

They had diagnosed developmental disabilities and were unable to care for themselves without supervision.

The boys, who were roommates, were last seen at approximately 4:15 p.m., walking towards their residence from a nearby ball field where they had been playing with staff members.

MARK HIMEBAUGH

Disappeared: November 25, 1991

Last Seen: Del Haven, New Jersey

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

Mark Himebaugh was last seen on November 25, 1991, in his Del Haven, New Jersey, neighborhood.

He was eleven years old at the time.

Mark had left his residence and was last observed in the beachside community at a local park at approximately 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

After Mark's mother could not locate him, local authorities in Middle Township were contacted, however, Mark was not located.

WILLIAM EBENEEZER JONES, JR.

Disappeared: December 17, 1962

Last Seen: Vineland, New Jersey

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

On December 17, 1962, then three-year-old William "Billy" Jones, Jr. was last seen outside of his neighbor's house in Vineland, New Jersey around 11:45 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a light blue or grayish snowsuit with a navy collar and silver buttons, a hat that matched his snowsuit and tan high-top crepe-soled shoes with yellow laces. He reportedly had a dime in his pocket that was given to him by his mother.

At the time of his disappearance, Jones loved dogs and would do anything for dogs.

CARLA VICENTINI

Disappeared: February 10, 2006

Last seen: Newark, New Jersey

Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the subject(s) responsible for the disappearance of Carla Vicentini.

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

Carla Vicentini was last seen leaving a bar and grill in Newark, New Jersey, during the early morning hours of February 10, 2006.

At that time, she was thought to have been intoxicated and was seen with an unidentified white male. She told a friend that she was going outside the bar to the man's car to view a photograph.

She has not been seen since she left the restaurant.

Vicentini arrived in the United States on January 19, 2006, as an exchange student from Brazil.

She was living with another exchange student in Newark at the time of her disappearance.

Carla Vicentini has multiple body piercings. She also has the following tattoos: a gray angel on her back, a red and yellow chameleon on her left hip, and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

JOHN T. WEISBECKER

Disappeared: March 11, 2009

Last Seen: Ocean City, New Jersey

Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of John T. Weisbecker.

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

According to the FBI:

John T. Weisbecker was last seen on March 11, 2009, at his home in Ocean City, New Jersey.

The circumstances of his disappearance have led law enforcement officials to believe that Weisbecker may not have left his home voluntarily.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have dealt with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, roughly 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom