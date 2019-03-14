Woman admits stealing $78K from NJ relative with dementia

A Pennsylvania woman will go to prison for stealing nearly $78,000 from her 86-year-old relative suffering from dementia in New Jersey, according to state authorities.

Deanna Attinello, 26, of Easton, was sentenced on March 8 to three years in state prison, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced.

Attinello pleaded guilty in November to second-degree misapplication of entrusted property.

In January 2017, Attinello was appointed by a court to be her great aunt’s legal guardian and was given access to her financial assets, which were meant to pay for the woman's care and expenses at a long-term care facility in Warren Township.

Prosecutors said that just days later, Attinello began withdrawing large amounts of cash from her relative's account, by writing checks to herself, her boyfriend and her father.

Within four months, Attinello had drained over $77,000, leaving the elderly woman with just under $26,000, according to prosecutors.

Attinello also must pay $48,000 in restitution under the sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge H. Matthew Curry in Warren County.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: