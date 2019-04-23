Witness says couple was raping toddler — NJ man admits it

A Bloomfield man has admitted raping a toddler — a guilty plea that will send him to prison for 25 years without a chance for parole.

Jaime Mauricio Leon, 34, was arrested a week after a witness told police on June 16, 2017, that he had seen a man and a woman sexually abusing a toddler when he looked through a bedroom window of a home in Long Branch.

The woman was arrested the same day it was reported to police. Olga M. Diaz, 32, was charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts each of child endangerment, permitting the creation of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, intending to distribute child pornography, distributing child pornography and conspiracy.

"The citizen provided law enforcement with evidence of a female and male suspect committing various acts of sexual acts upon a child who appeared to be asleep," Monmouth County prosecutors said Tuesday. The incidents happened June 15 and 16.

Police identified Leon as the suspect and arrested him at a Fort Lee job site on June 23, 2017.

Investigators say Leon and Diaz "had planned the attack on the child, and that both were in possession of child sexual abuse images."

Leon's attorney, Michael Kuhns, declined to comment.

Leon pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree possession of child pornography.

He will be sentenced in August. In addition to the mandatory sentence, he also faces parole supervision for life.

