With husband and 4 daughters dead, mom recovering from horrific crash

NEWARK, Delaware — The Teaneck woman who is the sole surviving family member of a horrific crash that killed five people was listed in fair condition Monday, as she continued her recovery.

Bill Schmitt, a spokesman for Christiana Hospital, said Mary Rose Ballocanag's condition had been serious all weekend. He could not confirm a NorthJersey.com report that she was undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday.

Ballocanag was the only family member to survive Friday's crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware that claimed the lives of her 61-year-old husband, Audie, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Representatives of her Tenafly church went to Delaware to offer comfort to Ballocanag and to begin the task of planning her family's funeral, accordng to CBS News. Arrangements have not yet been announced.

Nearly $200,000 had been collected on a GoFundMe page as of late Monday afternoon to help with funeral and medical expenses.

Delaware State Police said Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. of East New Market, Maryland lost control of his pick-up truck on the southbound side of the road, drove across the grassy median into the northbound lanes and hit the Trinidad family's SUV, pushing it into a ditch.

Hubbard has not been charged and Delaware State Police did not release further information on Monday.

Counselors were at the Teaneck High School Forum to help students, faculty and members cope with their losses.