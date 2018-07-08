Teaneck remembers family members killed in Delaware crash

TEANECK — Hundreds gathered Saturday night to remember five members of a family killed in a car crash in Delaware on Friday.

Audie Marquez Trinidad, 61, was driving the family's Toyota Sienna on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware as they headed home from a vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. A pick-up truck whose driver lost control ran across the median onto the northbound side and hit their SUV, pushing it into a ditch. Trinidad and his daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison were killed.

Audie's wife, Mary Rose, suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized on Sunday. A GoFundMe page was created to help with medical expenses and funeral expenses.

"Too many angels were taken from our family yesterday," Mary Rose's brother Joel Paul Mogol Ballocanag wrote on his Facebook page, adding that his sister continues to fight for her life.

At the vigil inside Votee Park candles were arranged to spell the family's name according to NorthJersey.com.

"Everyone that I knew who went to high school and middle school with them, I can see that they were a part of the Teaneck family. They touched our lives in many ways," Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin said, according to the newspaper.

The Teaneck Daily Voice reported Audie worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Bronx and came to the United States from the Philipines 30 years ago. Kaitlyn was a nursing student who had just completed her sophomore year at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx. Danna was a junior at Teaneck High School, and twins Melissa and Allison attended Thomas Jefferson Middle School in town.

“They were an amazing family to me and they always were there for me and stuff. Like whenever I came to their house, they would always provide food for me and stuff. I’m very thankful for them," friend Laysha Stengeo told CBS New York.

Counselors will be at the Teaneck High School Forum to students, faculty and members on Monday starting at 9 a.m., according to the township website.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the pick up, identified as Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. of East New Market, Maryland, according to Delaware State Police. An investigation continued into why he lost control of the truck.