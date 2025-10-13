We’re spoiled in the Garden State with the number of great restaurants we have. I know New Yorkers think their food is the best, but sorry, New York, our food is superior.

Immediate edit: I’m not at all sorry. Get off your high horse, New Yorkers!

Some restaurants are more well-known, while others kind of fly under the radar. One Jersey hidden gem was recently highlighted by TripAdvisor as being one of the best in the nation.

TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best list honors NJ restaurant

The 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Restaurants are given to establishments that have a high number of excellent reviews from travelers in the past year.

With over 8 million listings on TripAdvisor, that means fewer than 1% reach such an accomplishment.

So much like Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy… this is “kind of a big deal.”

Pancetta Kitchen & Wine Bar

Located in the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, Pancetta is known for its American classics and Italian favorites.

As described by TripAdvisor:

Pancetta Kitchen & Wine Bar gives you modern Italian dishes with a fresh twist, served in a relaxed, welcoming space.

A wine bar with Italian charm

The artistic plating stands out, and the wine list is packed with solid picks — don’t skip their local craft beers, either.

Even the workers got a shout-out.

Staff are warm and attentive, making it easy to linger over generous portions.

You can check out the food yourself by making a reservation on OpenTable or calling 201-928-2009.

Pancetta Kitchen & Wine Bar is located at 100 Frank W Burr Blvd. Teaneck, NJ.

Mangia!

