Winter Storm Impacts for Wednesday — NJ Top News

Over 100 school districts and institutions across New Jersey are delaying their start of classes or completely canceling classes following a snow storm that left up to 8 inches of snow in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Some Ocean County locations picked up over 4 inches and Mercer had nearly 2 inches.

State offices, including the MVC, are on a delay and will open at 11 a.m.

STAFFORD — Parents in this Ocean County community are shocked as it appears a top school official is back after being charged with drunk driving, according to a published report.

Superintendent George J. Chidiac's message topped the Stafford Township School District newsletter this month.

Municipal court records showed he was charged with drunk driving, reckless driving, and careless driving.

It was unclear from court records whether the case had been resolved.

The surprise of Chidiac's return was too much for some parents to handle.

WHARTON — As work continues repairing the second sinkhole in two months on Route 80, one geologist says abandoned mines in the area are affecting the interstate.

William Kroth, the executive director of the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, told New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott that during the Revolutionary War there were 400 iron mines in northern New Jersey. The sinkhole on Route 80 is right over one of those mines but it's hard to accurately determine how deep it is or how many there because the maps are old.

The Monmouth County SPCA is coming to the aid of pet owners who microchipped their pet through a company called SaveThisLife.

The Texas based company suddenly went out of business without warning leaving thousands of pets untrackable should they become separated from their owners,

This year will mark 24-years since radical Islamic terrorists hijacked commercial airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

A generation has now grown up with no first-person memory of that dark day and the gut wrenching emotions we all felt as America came under attack.

Now, many fear the memory of that day is fading and the victims of the attacks are being forgotten.

A bi-partisan effort is underway on Congress to make 9/11 a national holiday.

