School delayed openings, cancellations for Wed, Feb. 12

New Jersey's parade of winter storms continues Tuesday into early Wednesday and could impact the opening of schools.

Snow began falling Tuesday afternoon and will be at its heaviest and most widespread Tuesday night before wrapping up at the end of the Wednesday morning commute, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"This is expected to be an all snow event — no nasty icing or even any rain this time around. And it is a 'South Jersey Special' with the most accumulation roughly south of Route 195 with 2-4 inches and 4-8 inches in the southern most counties," Zarrow said.

Another storm

Another storm system begins to affect New Jersey on Wednesday evening with a quick burst of snow turning to all rain in southern areas. The most snow from the storm will fall in northern counties before turning to an icy mix and then all rain.

"A few inches of snow accumulation are possible in northern New Jersey before that changeover happens. And icing is back on the table, with a glaze of ice accumulation possible due to freezing rain,"Zarrow said.

