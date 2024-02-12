Winter returns to New Jersey — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ Winter returns to New Jersey
After a quiet day today, rain will move in and change to snow in time for Tuesday's morning commute.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says travel could be treacherous for a good portion of the state on Tuesday.
⬛ Child vaccinations in NJ still falling short of pre-COVID numbers
Routine immunizations for children have not fully rebounded since being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professionals are urging parents to get their kids back on track — at a certain age, a kid's stockpile of vaccines will determine whether or not they can attend public school.
⬛ NJ man fatally shot dies in crash trying to drive away
EASTAMPTON — A Willingboro man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Burlington County.
Police found Christian Kurtz, 26, critically injured along Hedding-Jacksonville Road in Eastampton Saturday night around 7:15 p.m.
Kurtz had been shot while at the Eastampton Gardens apartments. He then drove a short distance before crashing into another car, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
⬛ NJ school bus driver charged with driving 23 kids while drunk
CLAYTON — A school bus driver is accused of taking nearly two dozen children to school while under the influence of alcohol.
Suzanne Stoms, 48, is charged with child endangerment. Clayton police also issued several traffic summonses including drunk driving, DUI with minor passengers, DUI with a commercial driver's license, and reckless driving.
⬛ NJ veterinarians can't stop unnecessary euthanasia ... for now
Veterinarians in New Jersey would have more power to save pets from being put to sleep, under legislation introduced by a state senator.
Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean, says the law is needed as the state deals with an aftershock of the pandemic — many people who took in pets when they were at home can no longer be as attentive, and shelters and veterinarians are feeling the impact.
⬛ Enraged NJ man runs over woman 3 times for minor fender bender
ELIZABETH — A Union County jury has convicted a city man of attempted murder for running over a 23-year-old woman with his car three times after a minor crash.
Vincent Jean, 57, was convicted on Friday after a two-week trial.
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.