Winter returns to New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

After a quiet day today, rain will move in and change to snow in time for Tuesday's morning commute.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says travel could be treacherous for a good portion of the state on Tuesday.

Routine immunizations for children have not fully rebounded since being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professionals are urging parents to get their kids back on track — at a certain age, a kid's stockpile of vaccines will determine whether or not they can attend public school.

EASTAMPTON — A Willingboro man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Burlington County.

Police found Christian Kurtz, 26, critically injured along Hedding-Jacksonville Road in Eastampton Saturday night around 7:15 p.m.

Kurtz had been shot while at the Eastampton Gardens apartments. He then drove a short distance before crashing into another car, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

CLAYTON — A school bus driver is accused of taking nearly two dozen children to school while under the influence of alcohol.

Suzanne Stoms, 48, is charged with child endangerment. Clayton police also issued several traffic summonses including drunk driving, DUI with minor passengers, DUI with a commercial driver's license, and reckless driving.

Veterinarians in New Jersey would have more power to save pets from being put to sleep, under legislation introduced by a state senator.

Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean, says the law is needed as the state deals with an aftershock of the pandemic — many people who took in pets when they were at home can no longer be as attentive, and shelters and veterinarians are feeling the impact.

ELIZABETH — A Union County jury has convicted a city man of attempted murder for running over a 23-year-old woman with his car three times after a minor crash.

Vincent Jean, 57, was convicted on Friday after a two-week trial.

