NJ man fatally shot dies in crash trying to drive away

🔴 Willingboro man shot near apartment complex

🔴 Car flipped in attempted escape

🔴 Police are looking for the shooter

EASTAMPTON — A Willingboro man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Burlington County.

Police found Christian Kurtz, 26, critically injured along Hedding-Jacksonville Road in Eastampton Saturday night around 7:15 p.m.

Kurtz had been shot while at the Eastampton Gardens apartments. He then drove a short distance before crashing into another car, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Video from 6abc showed one vehicle had flipped on its side.

Police closed a mile-and-a-half section of the road while they investigated.

Kurtz was taken in an ambulance to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital. He died around 30 minutes later.

There had been no arrests as of Sunday afternoon.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

27 Club: Celebrities Who Died at Age 27 Find out more about the late celebrities who are members of the so-called 27 Club, from Amy Winehouse to Kurt Cobain and more. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady