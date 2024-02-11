NJ man fatally shot dies in crash trying to drive away
🔴 Willingboro man shot near apartment complex
🔴 Car flipped in attempted escape
🔴 Police are looking for the shooter
EASTAMPTON — A Willingboro man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Burlington County.
Police found Christian Kurtz, 26, critically injured along Hedding-Jacksonville Road in Eastampton Saturday night around 7:15 p.m.
Kurtz had been shot while at the Eastampton Gardens apartments. He then drove a short distance before crashing into another car, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Video from 6abc showed one vehicle had flipped on its side.
Police closed a mile-and-a-half section of the road while they investigated.
Kurtz was taken in an ambulance to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital. He died around 30 minutes later.
There had been no arrests as of Sunday afternoon.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
27 Club: Celebrities Who Died at Age 27
Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll