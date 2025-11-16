With the weather getting colder and the days getting shorter, it’s easy for seasonal depression to kick in for many of us in New Jersey.

I know it happens to me. Being stuck inside and feeling like you can’t go anywhere is a recipe for going stir crazy.

Cozy nights in can be appealing at times, but that tends to get old quickly. You need to have something to look forward to each week to get through the colder months.

I’m compiling a list of good ways to help make the weeks of winter fly by.

There will be more to add to this as time goes on, but for now, here are 10 ways to beat the dreaded winter in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

