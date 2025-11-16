Good news, you're not crazy! If you find yourself wearing a certain jersey or sitting in a specific seat during your favorite team's game, you're not alone.

All those crazy superstitions you do to help your team win are normal as far as Jersey is concerned.

After all, you're just doing your part. And all of our teams need us to do our part in order for them to win.

The website solitaired conducted a survey with New Jersey fans that delivered some fascinating results.

Here's what they found out:

55% wear a specific jersey or hat for every game

48% match their jersey color to the team’s

43% refuse to talk about the game until it is over

17% watch alone to avoid bad luck

12% stand the entire game

I, specifically, identify with a few of these. I've talked on air about how I infamously watch Phillies playoff games with my head tilted sideways, my eyes squinted, sitting upright with my back straight and I sit in the same seat every game. Unfortunately for me, it hasn't worked the last four years. So now I've tried watching some of the games alone. That didn't work either.

Refusing to talk about the game is a must. Because, as we all know, if we talk about it we create a jinx. And if our team loses after we talk about it, it's our fault.

Having lucky gear that you wear is essential. Although, I somehow have the opposite of that. I bought a shirt for my team at the start of football season and they've lost every time I've worn it. Now it's an unlucky shirt.

Whatever it is you do to help your team win games, just know you're not as crazy as you may think. We all have our superstitions.

