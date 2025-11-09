Dangerous habit far too many NJ drivers have 

My grandmother told me when I was about to get my license that I should drive as if “everyone on the road is an idiot.” Boy, she was right.

At the time, it went in one ear and out the other. When you’re 17, you feel like you’re invincible and nobody can give you advice that you didn’t already know.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized she couldn’t have been more right.

Every day now, I feel like I’m seeing people commit a cardinal sin on the road. That would be turning without using your blinker, or having your blinker on but NOT turning.

I live on a main road, and every morning it’s a zoo trying to leave my apartment complex. Cars whizzing by on the main road, pedestrians walking by on the street, it can be a mess.

But numerous times recently, I’ve seen cars drive by with their blinker on, but not turn, and continue going straight. Thankfully, I didn’t pull out in front of them, or else I would have been hit.

And on the flip side, I’ve seen cars turn without their signal. Do they just think they’re better than everyone else?

It’s wildly frustrating. And seeing driving infractions is what gets under my skin the most (besides my sports teams losing, of course), I find myself always wishing there was a cop nearby to pull them over.

Thankfully, though, I’ve followed my grandma's advice and I drive like everyone is an idiot. It keeps me safe.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

