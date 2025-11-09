The colder weather upcoming makes for great hiking weather. A brisk fall day and beautiful views are something New Jersey excels at. It's one of my favorite parts about our state. You may not live in an area that's great for views or hiking, but you never have to travel too far to get to one that is.

Being densely populated isn't always the best thing. Traffic can be a nightmare, as well as a laundry list of other things. But our proximity to anything you want or need is undoubtedly an advantage.

Perhaps no place does it better than Mount Tammany at the Delaware Water Gap in North Jersey.

It’s a spot I’ve gone to twice now in the last two years, and both times the views have been breathtaking.

It’s about a two-hour hike in total, and halfway up, you get some gorgeous scenery.

Once you’re at the top, you can see for miles.

Mount Tammany — A New Jersey hikers paradise

