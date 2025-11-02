When you think of the best pizza, what do you envision? Margherita? Sicilian? Tomato pie? Buffalo chicken?

We have so many delicious pizzerias in this state, and with that, so many amazing choices of pizzas, too.

If you're wondering where and what some of the best pizzas are in New Jersey, you can find all of that information here, as nj.com compiled their list of the 101 best pizzas in 2025.

They ranked places from all across the state, with the best pie to get while there.

What caught my eye was number 53, which was the Margherita pizza at Palermos in Bordentown. And it caught my eye because it's a restaurant that I've been to hundreds of times, but also because I was surprised it wasn't their tomato pie that made the list.

Palermos is right next to Trenton, and they are one of the staples for tomato pie in the area. Though all of their pizzas are delicious. And so is everything else they have on the menu.

You can find their Bordentown location at 674 US-206.

They opened a second location in Florence in 2023. You can find that location at 49 Main Street, in Florence.

Whichever location you go to, the food is great. They're a family owned business that's been making delicious food for years.

I'll have to try their margarita pie the next time I go there.

Check them out if you're ever in the Bordentown or Florence area. It's some of the best pizza around.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

