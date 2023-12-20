Wind farms harmful to whales — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Google Maps) (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Google Maps) loading...

Tolls hikes that were scheduled to go into effect on the Turnpike and Parkway in January are on hold.

Gov. Murphy could still allow them to take effect

Right Whales Wind Power FILE- The five turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, stand off the coast of Rhode Island 10/17/2022 (AP Photo/David Goldman) loading...

ATLANTIC CITY — The lone remaining offshore wind project in New Jersey with preliminary approval is likely to “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but its construction, operation and eventual dismantling will not seriously harm or kill them, a federal scientific agency said.

Anchor Rebate loading...

Most eligible individuals received their benefit within 90-days of application, something Treasury officials termed “remarkable” given the magnitude of the ANCHOR program.

But what do you do if you did not get the benefit you thought you were entitled to?

NJ woman accused of trying to tear down Israeli flag, throwing soup (StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites via X) NJ woman accused of trying to tear down Israeli flag, throwing soup (StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites via X) loading...

The same kosher restaurant in Manhattan has been targeted twice for an Israeli-American flag hanging out front — the first tirade has been linked to a woman from NJ.

A young woman identified by the New York Post as Mayra Teke, of Paterson, has been under investigation by the New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force since last week.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

If you are still looking for that perfect holiday menu for Christmas or New Year's Eve, here is another great addition to whatever you are serving.

This is a great option if you are doing the seven fishes.

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Let it out: A list of grievances for a perfect Jersey Festivus Celebrated December 23 on the sitcom "Seinfeld." Although not technically a true holiday, it's still perfect for New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2023 odds for NJ Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow , using data from the New Brunswick weather station (Plus trends for this year will also be included and fine-tuned as we get closer to the big Christmas holiday). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.