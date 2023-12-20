Wind farms harmful to whales — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Finally, some good news for drivers about tolls
Tolls hikes that were scheduled to go into effect on the Turnpike and Parkway in January are on hold.
Gov. Murphy could still allow them to take effect
⬛ Danger to whales? Feds reveal risk of NJ offshore wind farm
ATLANTIC CITY — The lone remaining offshore wind project in New Jersey with preliminary approval is likely to “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but its construction, operation and eventual dismantling will not seriously harm or kill them, a federal scientific agency said.
⬛ I didn't get my ANCHOR rebate: What to do now
Most eligible individuals received their benefit within 90-days of application, something Treasury officials termed “remarkable” given the magnitude of the ANCHOR program.
But what do you do if you did not get the benefit you thought you were entitled to?
⬛ NY kosher eatery keeps getting attacking, including by NJ woman
The same kosher restaurant in Manhattan has been targeted twice for an Israeli-American flag hanging out front — the first tirade has been linked to a woman from NJ.
A young woman identified by the New York Post as Mayra Teke, of Paterson, has been under investigation by the New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force since last week.
⬛ Eric Scott's decadent saffron mussels recipe
If you are still looking for that perfect holiday menu for Christmas or New Year's Eve, here is another great addition to whatever you are serving.
This is a great option if you are doing the seven fishes.
50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Let it out: A list of grievances for a perfect Jersey Festivus
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2023 odds for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.