NY kosher eatery keeps getting attacking, including by soup-throwing NJ woman

🔷 NJ woman accused of NY restaurant tirade

🔷 Video shows woman trying to tear down Israeli flag

🔷 Same person throws soup at restaurant worker

The same kosher restaurant in Manhattan has been targeted twice for an Israeli-American flag hanging out front — the first tirade has been linked to a woman from NJ.

A young woman identified by the New York Post as Mayra Teke, of Paterson, has been under investigation by the New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force since last week.

NJ woman accused of trying to tear down Israeli flag, throwing soup (StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites via X) NJ woman accused of trying to tear down Israeli flag, throwing soup (StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites via X) loading...

She then gives a middle finger to someone who is recording her, saying “record me, b**ch” as she flings a container of soup at a worker.

The video below contains profanity:

The same restaurant was then targeted again, on Dec. 18, as a different woman is seen on video trying to tear down the same flag, then shoving a worker who moves to fix it.

That woman curses at the workers, in a video shared Monday, saying hummus “isn’t even Israeli.”

There has been a longtime battle over the origins of hummus, as previously written about by The Guardian.

A 2017 piece by the BBC also talks to a number of experts about the roots of hummus, including an Israeli chef who says "It's a Jewish food."

The Lebanese have also long held a claim to making the world’s first hummus, which is a popular staple among a number of Middle Eastern nations.

Hummus Kitchen has three locations in Manhattan.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff