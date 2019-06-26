Win a $200 dinner with the NJ 101.5 app at Freedom Festival

A full day of fun at Freedom Festival is a great way to work up an appetite.

When you join New Jersey 101.5 and WSPT Saturday, June 29 for a day of family fun and some of the biggest fireworks in the area, you'll have a chance to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards exclusively through the New Jersey 101.5 app and the WPST app.

All you have to do is complete fun, easy activities — like taking photos of any of the WSPT or NJ 101.5 personalities — to collect points. Once you've got 500 points, you're entered for a chance to win one of our prizes. We'll announce winners from the Freedom Festival Event page when the contest closes at 9 p.m. Winners don't need to be present to enter.

You could win any of the following:

• $200 Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gift Card

• $100 Panera Gift Card

• $50 Starbucks Gift Card

Winners will be selected randomly from contestants who earn 500 points or more by the WPST and New Jersey 101.5 staffs. Winners who are not present will be contacted in the week following Freedom Festival.

Good luck! See you at Freedom Festival!