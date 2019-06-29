Take Our Freedom Festival Survey & You Could Win an Alexa!

We wanna hook you up with an awesome Amazon Alexa at Freedom Festival today.

All you have to do fill out the short survey below, and as a thank you, you could win an Amazon Alexa. Seriously, the survey will take less than one minute to complete.



See how easy that was? Now you can get back to enjoying all of the food, music fireworks and fun here at Freedom Festival.

By the way, don't forget you can listen to us on your Alexa-enabled device as well.