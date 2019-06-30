You can't keep a good festival down.

Fierce, fast-moving storms damaged the Stone Pony, left thousands without power, and threatened to make Freedom Festival a washout Saturday — depriving New Jersey residents of the Mercer County area's biggest fireworks and a ton of family fun.

But by around 6 p.m., the skies had cleared, and the heatwave broke with the storm — and it was all smiles, all night from there on out.

Among those smiles: Those of fans taking pictures with rapper, singer and songwriter Jake Miller, on hand for autograph signings. WPST and New Jersey 101.5 fans took part in a scavenger hunt using the free WPST app or NJ 101.5 app for a chance to a $200 gift card Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Kids enjoyed carnival rides, parents enjoyed vendors from throughout New Jersey and everyone enjoyed a great music lineup capped off with fireworks at dusk.

See images from all the fun below:

More from New Jersey 101.5: