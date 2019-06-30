Thunderstorms damage Stone Pony, knock out power for thousands

ASBURY PARK — A thunderstorm that rolled through New Jersey late Saturday afternoon caused some minor damage to a Jersey Shore landmark and left thousands in the dark.

The Stone Pony was evacuated, according to a post on the club's Facebook page, as the storm approached "for the safety of fans, artists and crew." During the storm, several free standing speakers and a small bar were overturned, according to the post.

New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said a strong thunderstorm clipped Asbury Park around 5:45 p.m.

"The top radar estimated wind gust from that storm was about 50 mph. That magnitude is confirmed by a 43 mph gust at a weather station in Sea Girt, just 6 miles down the coast. Just two minutes earlier there was a measured 61 mph gust at Sandy Hook. It's a different piece of the same storm cell," Zarrow said.

Saturday night's concert by the group Slightly Stoopid was canceled because of the storm.

Pictures posted on the Instagram account @vindictiveimmunity showed a collapsed canopy cover over the stage, damage to a wall and a large puddle.

Damage at the Stone Pony after a thunderstorm (Rose Baker via Instagram)

Another storm caused the temporary evacuation of the beach near Bally's in Atlantic City, where the Vans Warped Tour was underway.

Gusty winds may also have played a role in trees that fell on the tracks near NJ Transit's Metropark station and caused issues with overhead wires that led to 90 minute delays on the Northeast Corridor on Saturday night.

More than 25,000 PSE&G and JCP&L customers were without power late Saturday night. Crews worked to restore power and brought the number down to just over 7,700 customers.

As of 6:40 a.m. Sunday, outages remained according to the utilities' online outage maps:

PSE&G: 3,553 customers mostly in Union (Scotch Plains)

JCP&L: 3,754 customers mostly in Burlington (Pemberton) and Ocean counties (Lakewood)

A sparking power line in South Plainfield

