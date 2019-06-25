The Jump Off Set To Headline Freedom Festival

It's been a busy month for the The Jump Off. The band, based out of Philadelphia, has played shows at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlantic City, Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City, plus, lots of shows in Dewey Beach, DE.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jump Off (@thejumpoffband) on Jun 6, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

They'll cap off the month on Saturday (6/29) by headlining New Jersey 101.5 and PST's Freedom Festival at Mercer County Park.

The Jump Off consists of lead vocalist Carly Fanning and Richie D., Shawn Fanning and Rob Bulman. Together, they've created one of the most dynamic and popular bands in the area by "covering everything from Guns N Roses to Ariana Grande."

The Jump Off is scheduled to play on the Freedom Festival main stage from 7:30-9:30pm, as well as, after the fireworks at around 10:00pm.

Other performers include Cherry Crush and PST's DJ Avi.

Admission to Freedom Festival is free. For more information about the event, click here.