Freedom Festival, the area’s biggest family-friendly 4th of July celebration, is back

Freedom Festival 2019 is Mercer County's biggest family-friendly celebration heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

It's happening on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ. The event runs from 3:00 pm until 11:00 pm.

The annual event features the LARGEST fireworks display in Mercer County, and fun for the whole family.

Come to Freedom Festival for:

• Live music

• Lots of rides

• Vendors from throughout New Jersey

• Opportunities to win great prizes with the New Jersey 101.5 and WPST apps, free for Android or iOS.

• Meet rapper, singer and songwriter Jake Miller , on hand for autograph signings.

Vendors still being accepted! For more information email freedomfestival@townsquaremedia.com .