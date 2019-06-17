Freedom Festival, the area’s biggest family-friendly 4th of July celebration, is back
Freedom Festival 2019 is Mercer County's biggest family-friendly celebration heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
It's happening on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ. The event runs from 3:00 pm until 11:00 pm.
The annual event features the LARGEST fireworks display in Mercer County, and fun for the whole family.
Come to Freedom Festival for:
• Live music
• Lots of rides
• Vendors from throughout New Jersey
• Opportunities to win great prizes with the New Jersey 101.5 and WPST apps, free for Android or iOS.
• Meet rapper, singer and songwriter Jake Miller, on hand for autograph signings.
Freedom Festival is at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ.
Vendors still being accepted! For more information email freedomfestival@townsquaremedia.com.