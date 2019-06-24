Here’s How You Can Meet Jake Miller at Freedom Festival This Saturday

Some lucky fans will have the opportunity to meet the insanely popular rapper, singer and songwriter, Jake Miller, at Freedom Festival this Saturday.

Space is limited for Saturday's meet and greets with Jake Miller. Jake will take photos with guests at the 94.5 PST tent on Saturday.

The meet and greet will start around 5:30 pm.

Space is extremely limited. The first 120 guests in line will receive a pass for the meet and greet. Line-ups will start at 3 pm and will be first come, first served.

Please note: A pass is only good for one person. Any additional guests must be in line to receive their own pass. No exceptions will be made. Jake will NOT be performing during the festival on Saturday.

Freedom Festival will take place at Mercer County Park in West Windsor from 3 pm until 11 pm on Saturday (June 29).