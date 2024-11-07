As a Republican, the last thing the Democrats want is advice from me. That said, I'm driving into the studio and as I park, I hear Eric Scott's First News report that the Democrats are blaming President Joe Biden for the catastrophic loss to President Donald Trump.

Wait. After a year of telling us that Joe Biden was "sharp as a tac," "The best Joe Biden ever," "Ready to take on Trump and lead the nation" ... now the Democrats are blaming Biden for staying in the race too long, costing them the White House?

It's absurd and ignorant at best. At worst, it's a slap in the face to the American people, Democratic voters and the president himself.

Now, I'm no fan of Joe Biden's. And unlike many of my Republican friends who looked at the opportunity to run against him as a great opportunity to win back the White House, I thought that the right move for the nation was to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Let's not forget that the president orchestrated policies that led to wars, the loss of American military personal in the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, spiking cost of living, rising crime, an invasion across our zouthern border of criminal aliens, and a host of other issues that set the stage for a massive GOP win.

So, in a head-to-head contest, issues favored former President Trump. But the competency issue should have been addressed far earlier. It was clear by the third year of Biden's administration that he was failing both mentally and physically. If the national Democrats had the interests of the American people in mind it would have been smarter to have him drop out of the race early and leave the White House altogether.

Even though the Democratic leaders are blaming Biden for staying too long, it was those same leaders that kept him propped up despite the failings on full public display. Remember, it was those same Democrats who were considering dropping Kamala from the ticket because they thought SHE would be the problem in a national election.

Now that they pushed Biden aside, installed the VP as the nominee without ONE PRIMARY voter voting for her, and subsequently got wrecked by President Trump and his smart, strong, effective national campaign, they're looking for a scapegoat.

My advice to Democrats? Look in the policy mirror and realize that normal people don't want government sexualizing kids in school, they don't want government forcing men into women's sports, they want safe streets and not a border overrun by criminal aliens and they want someone to speak for the Americans in the working and middle class who are struggling to make ends meet.

Of course, they won't. The Democratic party has been hijacked by radicals who support terrorist nations over homeless American vets.

It will take a couple of decades for the party to reset. During that time, look for the GOP to settle in as the true representatives and leaders for working and middle-class families, cops, teachers, firefighters, nurses, retail workers, small business owners and parents.

Watch blue state turn red over the next decade. This is a repeat of history back to 1980 when the Democrats were dominated by intellectual incompetents leading to 12 years of GOP dominance in politics. This time it may be longer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

