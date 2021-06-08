MONTVILLE — Who needs guard dogs when you attract guard ... turkeys?

Home surveillance footage taken in the Pine Brook section of the township was first shared to Instagram by the "Strange Morris" account. However, the video is that much better with the sound, as seen below.

The Amazon worker manages to evade two wild turkeys during the loud confrontation that lasts until the delivery van drives away.

Similar encounters have involved U.S. postal workers in years past in New Jersey.

In 2019, there was an extended problem with dozens of wild turkeys terrorizing a section of Toms River.

